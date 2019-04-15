BREAKING: CCT Trial: Onnoghen To Know Fate Thursday

Advertisement

The embattled Justice Walter Onnoghen will on Thursday, know his fate on the allegation of false declaration of assets levelled against him by the Code of Conduct Bureau.

The chairman of Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar fixed the date for judgment after the prosecution led by Mr. Aliyu Umar (SAN), and the defence led by Mr. Okon Efut (SAN), adopted their final addresses.

Umar said the verdict would be delivered along with two pending rulings on Onnoghen’s applications.

The first application which challenged the jurisdiction of the tribunal to hear the case, and the second one asking the CCT chairman to disqualify himself from further presiding over the case for being allegedly bias.

Recall that Onnoghen, a day after the National Judicial Council (NJC) recommended him for compulsory retirement, turned in his resignation letter as Chief Justice of Nigeria to President Muhammadu Buhari.