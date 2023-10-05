BREAKING: CertificateGate: Reputation Of Nigeria At Stake  一 Atiku

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has declared that the country’s reputation is at stake concerning the controversy surrounding the university certificate of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku said the fight to uncover the truth is not about him but about Nigerians and the country Nigeria.

Speaking at the World Press Conference in Abuja on Thursday l, a few days after he obtained the university records of Tinubu from Chicago State University, Atiku argued that the “constitution prescribes the requirements for those who seek to contest political offices.”

He further argued that it shouldn’t take long for institutions concerned with vetting who’s qualified to do so.

“The reputation of our country is at stake,” he declared.

He pointed out that the issue surrounding Tinubu’s CSU certificate “affects Nigerians everywhere.”

He added, “The issue at stake requires Nigerians to rededicate ourselves to uphold the constitution.

“We have brought definitive answers to an issue” that has defied understanding for many years, Atiku said.

Atiku, who paid tribute to the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, who first drew public attention to the matter, called on his opponents during the presidential election to “join me” in this struggle.