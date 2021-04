39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Chadian military authorities have dissolved the country’s government and parliament.

AFP reports that the military also imposed a nationwide curfew as well as shut the country’s borders following the death of its President, Idriss Deby.

It also promised to conduct another polls even though the late president had won another term in the April 11 presidential election.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the military named Deby’s son, General Mahamat Kaka, as the interim head of the state.