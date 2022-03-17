BREAKING: Charles Soludo Sworn-In As Anambra Governor

Former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has been sworn-in as the fifth democratically elected governor of Anambra State.

Soludo, who won the November 9 governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was sworn-in during a low-key ceremony ongoing at the Government House in Awka, the state capital.

The professor of economics takes over from Willie Obiano whose eight-year tenure expired on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

More details to follow…