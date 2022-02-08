BREAKING: CJN Tanko Hits Back At Malami, Says FG ‘Files More Charges Than It Can Prove’

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, has responded to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over his claim that the judiciary is to blame for delays in prosecuting high-profile cases.

Malami, while appearing on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ on Monday, had said the Judiciary, not the Executive arm of government, is responsible for delayed criminal justice administration in the country.

The AGF had cited the case of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, whose trial at the Federal Capital Territory High Court over alleged abuse of office has suffered delay.

“You cannot by any stretch of the imagination, place blame associated with the conclusion and determination of the case on the doorsteps of the executive (arm of government). It is exclusively a judicial affair,” Malami had said.

But responding on Tuesday, CJN Tanko faulted the AGF’s claim and went ahead to accuse the prosecuting arm of the Executive of pursuing cases it knows it cannot win in court.

The CNJ’s response is contained in a statement issued by his senior special assistant on media, Ahuraka Yusuf Isah, reports Channels TV.

“The judiciary by its connotational provision does not have a criminal investigative unit or “fraud detective squad” to detect and investigate criminal involvement of any person, neither does it have a garrison command to fight its cause or enforce its orders and decisions.

“More often than not, the Federal Government’s prosecution sector files more charges than it can prove or provide witnesses to prove, ostensibly at times for the prosecution to even fail…” read part of CJN Tanko’s statement.

