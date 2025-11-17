BREAKING: Clash Imminent As PDP Factions Plan Counter Meetings Tuesday

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

… Police Put On Notice

There was growing tension on Monday as two warring Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) factions plan counter meetings on Tuesday, choosing the party’s national secretariat asthe venue.

The newly elected PDP National Chairman, Kabiru Turaki, SAN, announced the decision of his faction to hold an inaugural meeting of his faction’s National Working Committee (NWC) at the national secretariat.

Turaki, who spoke with journalists at the headquarters of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, said he had informed the Commissioner of Police ahead of the meeting, to ensure the security of the antendees.

“We came here to have an interface with the Commissioner of Police regarding our inaugural NWC meeting to which we have invited our governors, our National Assembly members and our founding fathers.

THE WHISTLER had reported earlier on Monday, that the opposing faction, controlled by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, announced plans to hold its Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings at the date and venue.

Details shortly….