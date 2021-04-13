BREAKING: Comment On Twitter’s Choice Of Ghana Not From Me – Garba Shehu

President Muhammadu Buhari’s senior media assistant, Garba Shehu, has denied commenting on Twitter’s decision to site its Africa headquarters in Ghana, Nigeria’s neighbour.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he stated that a statement from someone who bears “Adamu” does not necessarily translate to him.

“I did not comment on the Twitter choice of Ghana as their Africa base. There are many who have the same names with me. It will be mistaken of anyone to attribute a quote to me or even the Presidency that my verified handles did not bear,” he tweeted.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the American microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, on Monday, announced that it would open an office in Ghana for wider reach across the African continent.

According to the company, it took the decision because of Ghana’s good working environment and democratic principles.

“As a champion for democracy, Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate,” it stated.

Meanwhile, one Nigerian businessman, Adamu Garba, who had sued Twitter for supporting the EndSARs protest in 2020, reacted to the development, adding that there was “No hard feelings!” over Twitter’s decision to open office in Ghana.

However, many Twitter users saw the development as a sign of an unfavorable working condition in the country.