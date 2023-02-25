BREAKING: Conflicts Brew As Two Killed In Abia Community

Nigeria Politics
By Ukpe Philip And Ojukwu Chukwudi

Two people have been confirmed dead in Ndi Agwu community in Abam, Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

Advertisement

The incident was as a result of the Presidential elections holding on Saturday.

THE WHISTLER can confirm that one of the victims hails from a neighbouring village, Atan Abam in the same LGA.

The victim identified as Sameul Arunsi Eze was said to have been behead political thug i as Daniel Mgba

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Kwankwaso Arrives Polling Unit As Huge Crowd Allow Him To Vote

Nigeria

PHOTOS: Underage Children Make Sales At Kwankwaso’s Ward In Kano

According to eye witness report, one of those involved in the killing has also been killed.

Advertisement

But the full details of the situation is yet to be ascertained.

Details later…

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement