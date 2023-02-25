BREAKING: Conflicts Brew As Two Killed In Abia Community

Two people have been confirmed dead in Ndi Agwu community in Abam, Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.
The incident was as a result of the Presidential elections holding on Saturday.
THE WHISTLER can confirm that one of the victims hails from a neighbouring village, Atan Abam in the same LGA.
The victim identified as Sameul Arunsi Eze was said to have been behead political thug i as Daniel Mgba
According to eye witness report, one of those involved in the killing has also been killed.
But the full details of the situation is yet to be ascertained.
Details later…