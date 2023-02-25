BREAKING: Conflicts Brew As Two Killed In Abia Community

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two people have been confirmed dead in Ndi Agwu community in Abam, Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

Advertisement

The incident was as a result of the Presidential elections holding on Saturday.

THE WHISTLER can confirm that one of the victims hails from a neighbouring village, Atan Abam in the same LGA.

The victim identified as Sameul Arunsi Eze was said to have been behead political thug i as Daniel Mgba

According to eye witness report, one of those involved in the killing has also been killed.

Advertisement

But the full details of the situation is yet to be ascertained.

Details later…