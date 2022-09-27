Breaking: Confusion As APC Postpones Campaign Kick-Off Indefinitely

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There is renewed confusion as the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council announced it has postponed the kick-off of its campaigns earlier slated for Wednesday indefinitely.

A statement from the Director-General, of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong disclosed this in a statement Tuesday.

He said the adjustment of the timetable and schedule of activities is in order to accommodate growing interests shown by various political tendencies to be part of the campaign council.

According to him, a new date for the kick-off would be announced soon.

“Recall that we had earlier earmarked a peace walk and prayers for Wednesday, September 28, 2022, to officially kick-off our campaigns for the 2023 Presidential Elections,” the statement reads.

It added, “We had also announced that the members of the Campaign Council report at the Campaign Headquarters on that day to collect their letters of appointments.

“However, due to the expansion of the list to accommodate more stakeholders and interests within the APC family, we have decided to adjust the time-table of these activities in order to ensure everyone is on board before activities officially commence. Consequently, the activities earlier announced for the 28th of September will no longer hold.

“As the ruling and most attractive party in Nigeria, we understand the sacrifices and understanding of our teeming members who are more than willing to volunteer themselves for this great task ahead. It also shows the enormous love that the party members have for our candidates

“A new date and time-table of events will be announced soon,” the statement said.

It is not clear what growing interest is but THE WHISTLER reports that some governors have felt alienated from the 422 campaign list which they said was not all encompassing.

Also, there is confusion as to why the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu will be travelling when it’s few days to the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, APCPCC, which was slated for Monday, a day ago.

While speculation was rife that he may have traveled due to his failing health, it was also reported he traveled alongside his running mate, Kashim Shettima, to hold discussion with Nyesom Wike and his camp, to seek their support for the APC candidate.

Stakeholders are worried this scattergun approach may not augur well for the party especially as the party has had to push back on every topical issues confronting the country.