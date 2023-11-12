BREAKING: Confusion At Abuja Airport As Cally Air Aircraft Skids Off, Blocks Runway

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Passengers and aviation authorities are in disarray at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja as a Cally Air aircraft skidded off the runway, causing disruption to flight schedules.

THE WHISTLER understands that the incident has led to a suspension of all flight operations at the airport, with other aircraft either circling in the airspace or being diverted to other airports as the runway is currently blocked.

It was learnt that it’s the second major incident for Cally Air in recent months. The last incident was said to have involved one of their planes losing its stabilizer en route to Sokoto, raising concerns about the airline’s safety record.

Cally Air, a carrier based at Calabar Airport, is a joint venture between the Cross River State Government and DANA Group, operating under a public-private agreement.

The airline began its operations on August 1, 2021, with daily services connecting Calabar Airport to Abuja and Lagos.

Cally Air was initially operated and maintained by Aero Contractors until a recent decision by the Cross River State Government to cancel a tripartite coordination agreement involving the state government and two other companies overseeing Cally Air’s aircraft.

Following the cancellation, Melers Global Resources Limited was reportedly appointed as the lease manager for the state’s aircraft.

More details to follow…