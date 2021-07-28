BREAKING: Court Acquits Shi’ite Leader El-Zakzaky, Wife

A Kaduna State High Court, on Wednesday, acquitted the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, of all charges levelled against them by the Federal Government.

El-Zakzaky’s counsel, Femi Falana, confirmed the development to our correspondent.

THE WHISTLER reported that the IMN leader was being prosecuted on charges bordering on culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among other charges.

But Falana said his team was able to convince the court that his client had no case to answer.

Subsequently, the trial judge, Justice Gideon Kudafa, held that they proved their case and acquitted the accused.

“Yes. He and his wife [have been acquitted]. The court upheld our no case submission…that their case was discredited,” he said in response to our correspondent’s phone call on the matter.