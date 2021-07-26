BREAKING: Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial As DSS Fails To Produce IPOB Leader In Court

…Ohanaeze Ndigbo Reacts

The Department of State Services did not produce the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday.

The court consequently adjourned to the next adjourned date of October 21.

Lawyers were seen expressing displeasure at the development.

In his reaction, former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, who represented the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, told newsmen that Kanu is his son and he should be produced in court.

“He is my son. The government will not bring the person they kidnapped for trial,” he said.

Justice Binta Nyako held that the IPOB leader cannot be tried in absence since he was in DSS Custody.

She adjourned the matter to October 21, ordering DSS to produce him.