BREAKING: Court Bars Abia Electoral Commission From Conducting LG Polls

An Abia State High Court has restrained the Abia State Independent Election Commission (ABSIEC) from conducting the Local Government elections.

The court granted the exparte motion in a case filed against ABSIEC.

The court fixed April 24 for hearing on the substantive application.

The commission is responsible for conducting LG polls in Abia.

The state Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) had earlier released the timetable for the conduct of the polls slated for April 28, 2023.

Details later…