BREAKING: Court Blocks Abba Kyari’s Extradition To U.S, Dismisses AGF’s Application

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday (August 29) dismissed the federal government’s suit seeking extradition of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, to the United States.

Recall that the US federal prosecutors had furnished the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN with an alleged money laundering case involving Abba Kyari and an internet fraudster, Hushpuppi.

The US government wrote to the AGF that Kyari was charged with wired fraud and money laundering thereby requesting for Kyari’s extradition so he could face trial before its court.

Hushpuppi had already been convicted for internet fraud, awaiting sentencing by September 21.

In the extradition suit, Kyari’s lawyer, Nureni Jimoh, SAN, had urged the court to strike out the application because, according to him, his client had months before his arrest, informed the AGF and police authorities that he wanted to maintain communication with Hushpuppi for the purpose of luring him back to Nigeria.

He contended that while the federal government wants to desert his client over developments on Hushpuppi and turning blind eye to the professionalism associated with his role as DCP, the US are levelling baseless allegations against Kyari.

But the AGF’s lawyer, Pius Akuta, said since Kyari’s name has been entered as a defendant before the US court, he ought to appear at the proceedings to defend himself.

In his judgment on Monday, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the Extradition Act forbids a Nigerian to be extradited to another country when he or she is already facing a charge under the Nigerian law.

According to the judge, there is a Copy of 8 count charge which shows that the respondent, (Kyari) is currently facing charges by the NDLEA.

“The position of the law that anyone who is charged under Nigerian law like the NDLEA Act shall not be surrendered until the case is discharged with,” he said.

“I make an order dismissing this application, this is the judgement of this court,” he said