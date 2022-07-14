BREAKING: Court Convicts Nollywood Actor Baba Ijesha For Sexual Assault Of 14-Year-Old Girl

By News Agency of Nigeria
Baba-ijesha
Actor Baba Ijesha being led by prison officials

An Ikeja Special Offences Court has convicted the embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, in a two-hour judgment on Thursday, convicted Baba Ijesha of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, and attempted sexual assault

Taiwo, however, discharged and acquitted him of count one and count six, which were: sexual assault by penetration and attempted sexual assault by penetration.

At the time of filing this report, the case has been stood down for a few minutes for the sentencing of the convict.

