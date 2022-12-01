BREAKING: Court Ends Ogun PDP Governorship Battle, Affirms Adebutu As Candidate

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday dismissed the application of Jimi Adebisi Lawal which claimed he is the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Ogun state.

Lawal challenged the emergence of Oladipupo Adebutu at the primary poll claiming that there was electoral malpractice.

Lawal had urged the court to cancel the May 25 poll and order a fresh one to be conducted with the fresh adhoc delegates list.

The matter was first brought to Justice Taiwo Taiwo but on July 29, he refused to hear the suit of Jimi Lawal, saying he could not preside over party’s internal affairs.

The matter went up to the Supreme Court which then ordered the case to be urgently heard at the Federal High Court.

Delivering his judgement on Thursday, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that having not shown that the election was marred, the plaintiff was merely acting as a “spoiler”.

He said, “I have not seen where the plaintiff showed any established evidence that the adhoc delegate list was not used in conducting the election in Ogun primary.

“It is my finding that the plaintiff is merely playing the role of a spoiler.

“It is not the business of the court to overrule the choice of a political party after the candidate have been nominated by delegates.

“The case of the plaintiff is bound to fail for lack of credible evidence and I make an order dismissing this case.”