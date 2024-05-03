BREAKING: Court Halts Coronation Of Osun King Appointed By Gov Adeleke

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A month after the Osun State High Court in Ejigbo sacked Oba Johnson Ajiboye appointed as the Olola of Ola by Governor Ademola Adeleke, the court has stopped the coronation of another king appointed by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

THE WHISTLER reported that tension had been brewing in the Iree community, Boripe Local Government Area, after the emergence of two rival kings.

During former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration, Oba Ademola Ponnle was appointed as the king, but Adeleke removed him and installed Oba Muritala Oyelakin instead.

Both Ponnle and Oyelakin have been claiming the throne, with kingmakers shunning the traditional rites for Adeleke’s appointee.

The Osun State Government had fixed May 4, 2024, for Oyelakin’s coronation and presentation of instruments of office.

However, in an interlocutory order seen by THE WHISTLER on Friday, Justice Michael Awe restrained Adeleke from presenting instruments of office to Oba Oyelakin.

The suit, HOS/20/2024, was filed by Oba Ponnle against the governor, attorney general, local government officials, kingmakers, and Oba Oyelakin.

Justice granted the prayer of Oba Ponnle to stop Adeleke from presenting instruments of Office to Oba Oyelakin.

He stated that, “I have no doubt in my mind having considered the deposition of the Applicant together with the attached Exhibits as well as counsel’s submissions on same that this Application ought to succeed. There is indeed an urgent need to maintain the status quo ante bellum pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction also filed in respect of same matter.

“Accordingly, the Claimant/Applicant’s application succeeds and it is hereby ordered as prayed. And specifically, the Governor of Osun, other respondents are hereby restrained from issuing the Prince Muritala Oyelakin with a Certificate, instrument and/ or Staff of Office as the Aree of Iree or taking any further steps in formally Installing him.”

The order noted that Oyelakin must not take any instrument and/ or Staff of Office as the Aree of Iree or take any further steps in formally Installing him pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction filed in respect of the same subject.

He fixed hearing on the matter for Wednesday, May 8, 2024.