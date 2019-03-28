Nigeria

Breaking: Court Orders Arrest Of Nnamdi Kanu, Revokes Bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the immediate arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The court, presided by a judge, Binta Nyako, ordered that the bail which was granted the Biafra leader in 2017 be revoked.

In the order on Thursday, the court said the order follows Kanu’s failure to appear in court after his bail was granted in April 2017.

The court ruled that the trial must continue and directed that a fresh date for the continuation should be given by parties so that the matter will continue.

Justice Nyako adjourned the case till June 18.

