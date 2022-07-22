BREAKING: Court Remands Suspended AGF Ahmed Idris In Prison

By Wondrous Nnaemeka
The Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday remanded the suspended Accountant General of the Federation , Ahmed Idris and others at the Kuje Correctional Service.

Before the verdict, Idris’ lawyer, Uche SAN, prayed the court for bail citing the deplorable condition and threat around Kuje Prison.

He also said that Idris had been on administrative bail.

But Rotimi Jacob SAN, EFCC lawyer contended that the world and media would see it as a wrong signal.

The presiding judge ruled that the court will not dance to the rhythms of public opinions, but would follow due process.

“In the interest of justice, they are remanded at the Prison custody pending hearing of this (bail application) case.

Earlier, they were arraigned on 14 counts of criminal breach of trust to the tune of N109,485,572,691.

The court has adjourned the case to July 27.

