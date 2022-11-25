Breaking: Court Sacks 69 Osun APC LG Chairmen, 393 Councillors

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Chairmen of 30 Local Government Areas, 32 Local Council Development Areas, 7 Area Offices and 393 counsellors in Osun State elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) have been sacked by a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo on Friday.

The court presided over by Justice Nathaniel Ayoola gave the judgement on Friday, after noting that the election conducted by the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) on October 15th 2022 contravened Sections 29 and 32 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

He maintained that “OSIEC law is inconsistent with sections 29 & 32 2022 Electoral Act that provides 180 days notice.

“Notice of election is fundamental. Section 150(3) of the Electoral Act says any election conducted in violation of the provision of the law shall be invalid. I hold the view that the plaintiff has made a good case.

The case is held in favour of the plaintiff and against the respondents.

“The election held on 15 October 2022 is hereby declared unconstitutional, invalid, null and void. All persons or individuals occupying that offices are sacked.”

THE WHISTLER recalled that the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) filed a suit against the election before the Federal High Court challenging Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), All Progressives Congress(APC) and its chairman, Gboyega Famodun.