The Osun State Governorship Election Pet‎ition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has sacked Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor of Osun State, while declaring Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected governor of the state.

The PDP and Mr Adeleke had filed a petition before the election tribunal challenging the declaration of Oyetola as winner of the September 2018 governorship election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had after a rerun election conducted in the election, declared that Oyetola polled a total of 255,505 votes to defeat Adeleke whose core was put at 255,023 votes.

The PDP candidate consequently rejected the result, and vowed to reclaim his mandate at the tribunal.

“It will be foolish to allow this 419 result to stand. The party will meet and I believe that the tribunal is the next step to take,” Adeleke had said, adding that his “mandate can’t be stolen, it will be retrieved. The wish of the people will stand at the end.”

Oyetola’s victory was eventually overturned today, March 22, 2019, in a judgment delivered by the Justice Ibrahim Sirajo-led three-man panel.

This is developing story…