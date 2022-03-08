UPDATED: Court Sacks Ebonyi Governor, Deputy For Defecting To APC

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the removal of the Governor of Ebonyi State David Umahi and his Deputy, Dr Eric Kelechi Igwe, over their defection to the All Progressive Congress despite winning the governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party platform.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the judgement on Tuesday in a case instituted by the PDP against the Independent National Electoral Commission, APC, Umahi and Igwe.

In PDP’s originating summons, it had urged the court to declare that the duo’s defection from a party that sponsored their candidacy and upon which they eventually won the election, to the APC, was unconstitutional and proof that they had vacated their office.

But the lawyer for the governor and his deputy, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, had argued that the court lacked jurisdiction to preside over the case.

In his verdict, Ekwo held that “votes in any election in Nigeria are to political parties, and not candidates”, and as such, ordered INEC to receive fresh names from the PDP as Umahi and Igwe’s replacement.

He faulted the APC for not showing how Umahi and his deputy secured election victory in 2015 and 2019 through its platform.

He observed that defection is illegal because votes cannot be transferred from party to party.

The judge ordered INEC not to recognize Umahi and Igwe again but advised the duo to test their popularity in the coming election under a new party.

“The 3rd and 4th Defendants cannot transfer the votes and victory of the Plaintiff on March 9, 2019, to the APC. Office of the Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi state belongs to the PDP.

“The option for Umahi and Igwe is to vacate office and wait for next election to contest election under the platform of its new party,” the judge said.