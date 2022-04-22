BREAKING: Court Sacks Ex- House Speaker Dogara For Defecting To APC

By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Former Speaker of Nigeria's House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the removal of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, from the National Assembly, following his defection from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

Dogara is representing Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of Bauchi state, at the House of Representatives.

Justice D.U. Okorowo gave the verdict on Friday in a suit challenging his defection.

The court had on March 23 shifted judgment in view of a suit filed in August 2020 by the Incorporated Trustees of United Global Resolve for Peace Organisation, through its counsel, Michael Okejimi Esq. of Messrs. Micheal Okejimi & Co. Law Empire.

PDP also filed separate defection suit against Dogara.

The court was urged to declare vacant the seat of Dogara at the House of Representatives(currently representing Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of Bauchi state) because he defected from the People’s Democratic Party “which sponsored and provided him the platform to contest his seat as a member of the House of Representatives.”

