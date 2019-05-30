BREAKING: Court Sacks PDP Senator-elect, Ned Nwoko

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has sacked Mr. Ned Nwoko of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District.

The Appeal Court ruled on Thursday that an earlier judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja which asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize Mr. Nwoko as the winner of the Delta North senatorial election, was erroneously delivered.

“As at the time the matter was instituted at the Federal High Court, the case was statute barred. We set aside the decision of the Federal High Court and strike out the case,” the court ruled.

Nwoko and his contender, Mr Peter Nwaoboshi, had contested PDP’s senatorial primary ticket for that district. Nwaoboshi subsequently contested and won the election as PDP’s candidate for the district.

But after INEC had presented Nwaoboshi with a certificate of return, Nwoko challenged the latter’s candidacy of the party in court. The Federal High Court had asked INEC to withdraw the certificate of return earlier issued to Peter Nwaoboshi and present same to Nwoko.

But the High Court’s ruling was reversed by the appellate court Thursday.

This is a developing story…