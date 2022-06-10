BREAKING: Court Sentences Fasoranti Daughter’s Killers To Death

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure has sentenced three persons to death by hanging over the killing of Mrs Olufunke Olakuri, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Justice William Olamide, who handed the verdict while delivering the judgment on Friday, however discharged and acquitted one of the accused persons who is said to be the spokesman for Miyetti Allah, Auwàl Abubakar.

Olakuri was shot dead close to Ore in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State on July 12, 2019.

The killing of the octogenarian’s daughter and other killings triggered an outcry which led to the establishment of the Western Nigeria Security Agency popularly known as Amotekun.

The police eventually arrested four suspects six months after while the alleged mastermind was declared missing.

Those arrested were: Lawal Mazaje from Felele area of Kogi State, Adamu Adamu from Jada area of Adamawa State, Mohammed Shehu Usman from Illela area of Sokoto State and Auwal Abubakar from Shinkafi area of Zamfara State.

