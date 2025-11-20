BREAKING: Court Sets 3:50pm For Sentencing Of Nnamdi Kanu After Terrorism Conviction

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed 3:50pm today for the sentencing of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), shortly after convicting him on multiple terrorism-related charges.

Justice James Omotosho announced the decision on Thursday moments after delivering the judgment.

“This court will reconvene by 3:50pm for sentencing,” the judge declared before rising, following a tense session that saw an argument from the prosecution on what penalty should be imposed.

Kanu was convicted on all the charges preferred against him, which include terrorism, incitement, killings, and other offenses. According to THE WHISTLER, the court held that the prosecution had sufficiently proved its case.

Before the brief recess, the judge called for allocutus – the stage where parties make final submissions before sentencing.

Lead prosecutor Adegboyega Awomolo urged the court to impose the harshest punishment available.

“My Lord, based on the conviction for terrorism, we urge this honourable court to apply the maximum sentence of death,” Awomolo said, stressing that Kanu’s actions had “far-reaching consequences on national security”.

However, counsel speaking on behalf of Kanu, Hon Obi Aguocha, who represents Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency, pleaded for mercy.

“We appeal to Your Lordship to temper justice with compassion. Nnamdi Kanu has followers who look up to him, and a harsh sentence may inflame tensions further. We plead for leniency,” Aguocha said.

The courtroom remained tense as supporters and observers awaited the next proceedings.

Kanu is expected to return to court by 3:50pm when Justice Omotosho will deliver the long-anticipated sentence.