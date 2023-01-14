Breaking: CUPP’s Spokesperson Ikenga Cries For Help As Gunmen Surround Home, Kill Uncle

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Ikenga Ugochinyere, has raised an alarm after unknown armed men invaded and unleashed terror on his country home in Imo State.

Ugochinyere disclosed this to THE WHISTLER In a series of distressing text messages crying out for immediate help from security agencies.

“Emergency. We need help to Akokwa. We are under attack. My house in Akokwa. They have surrounded it and opened fire. We are under attack. Help Help,” he said.

He further disclosed that the assailants succeeded in killing his uncle.

“We need help… My uncle has been killed now. They are setting everything on fire,” he lamented.

The CUPP’s Spokesperson also disclosed similar information via his Twitter handle calling for help

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore also confirmed the incident via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

He said, “I just received a distress call from @IkengaImo in the last few minutes that his house is surrounded by elements believed to be assassins sent by Imo state govt and his uncle had just been killed. Security agents must protect @IkengaImo of CUPP and ensure his total safety.”

He further shared video evidence of the incident with the caption, saying, “This is the update from the scene of attacks on the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties, Ikenga Ugochinyere @IkengaImo in Imo state. @PoliceNG in Imo claim they are not aware of the attacks even though they reportedly received distress calls. Unacceptable”.

The state’s Police Command said they were yet to receive feedback from the team of officers deployed to the scene of the incident.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER in a phone conversation, the Imo State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Barde said, “We have not confirmed it yet because our men are still there. So, we have not gotten the state of situation”.

When asked to clarify if the incident occurred after it had deployed officers to the scene, he added, “Our men are there and they are pursuing the fugitive, but we haven’t heard from them yet”.