BREAKING: DCP Abba Kyari Admits Transacting ‘Business’ With Hushpuppi Before Arrest

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has admitted to doing business with Ramon Abass, a suspected internet fraudster currently facing multi-million-dollar fraud charges in the United States.

Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, whose gang was busted by the Dubai Police in 2020, had pleaded guilty to count two of “Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering” filed at a U.S. Central District Court of California on Tuesday.

In the court papers, Hushpuppi narrated how he allegedly bribed Kyari to arrest and jail a fellow alleged fraudster, Kelly Chibuzor Vincent, when the latter exposed the clique’s alleged $1.1 million cyber and business email compromise fraud involving a Qatari victim.

But responding on Thursday, Kyari denied reports linking to him to Hushpuppi’s alleged fraud schemes and explained his involvement in Vincent’s arrest.

The officer also explained his relationship with Hushpuppi.

Kyari’s words: “Friends: Abbas who I later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about 2years ago that somebody in Nigeria Seriously threatened to kill his Family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s Phone number and pleaded we take action before the Person attacks his family.

“I traced and arrested the Suspect and after investigations I discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life And they are long time friends who have money issues between them hence I released the Suspect on bail to go and he was not taken to any jail.

“Nobody demanded for a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. Our focus was to Save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.

“Later, he saw some of my Native Clothes and Caps on my social media page and he said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300k directly to the person’s account. The Native Clothes and Caps (5 sets) were brought to our office and He sent somebody to Collect them in our office.

“Nobody demanded any money from Abbas Hushpuppi and nobody collected any money from him. We responded to a distress call he made on threat to his family and released the Suspect when we discovered there was no life threat from the Suspect. This is the true story. Vincent is alive, he can be contacted.

“For those who are celebrating that this is an indictment on us and mentioning some fictitious Big Money, They will be disappointed once again as our hands are clean and our record of Service for 2 decades is open for everybody to See. They will continue seeing us serving our father land and we will Continue responding to ALL distress Calls from ALL Nigerians provided they are life threatening.

“For Good Nigerians who appreciate our Service please don’t worry as our hands are clean and they should please not respond to those celebrating and creating many false Narratives without any Evidence. We are used to such types of people and false newsmakers and distributors. Thank you all and GOD bless Nigeria.”