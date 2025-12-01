BREAKING: Defence Minister Resigns As Sacked CDS Visits Tinubu

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has stepped down from his position citing health reasons.

The resignation coincides with President Bola Tinubu’s closed-door meeting with the recently removed Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (retired), on Monday.

Abubakar, in a letter dated December 1 and addressed Tinubu, said he was quitting on health grounds, said presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

The president accepted the resignation and thanked Abubakar for his services to the nation.

However, the 63-year-old former Jigawa State governor’s resignation may not be unconnected with the recent surge in insecurity in the country.

This includes the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi, the attack on worshippers in Eruku, Kwara, and the kidnapping of Catholic schoolchildren in Minna, Niger State, among others.

There had been at least five incidents of kidnapping across schools and worship centres in the country in the last few weeks.

Quoting Onanuga, “President Tinubu will likely inform the Senate of Badaru’s successor later this week.

“His resignation comes amid President Tinubu’s declaration of a national security emergency, with plans to elaborate on its scope in due course.

Abubakar’s exit came days after President Tinubu’s declaration of emergency on insecurity in the country.

On Monday, the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff visited the Presidential Villa for his first meeting with President Tinubu since his removal in October.

The former CDS arrived at the Villa on Monday evening and immediately proceeded to meet with the President in his office. The reason for his visit was not ascertained as of the time of the report.

General Musa’s dismissal had followed an alleged report of an aborted planned coup against the president.