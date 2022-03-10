BREAKING: Diesel Tanker Explodes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
A diesel laden tanker has exploded near the headquarters of the Mountain of Fire and Prayers Ministry along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
The fire incident caused panic among motorists along the ever-busy expressway on Thursday.
Our correspondent gathered that some vehicles which could not escape were trapped in the inferno.
A photograph of the scene also shows that at least two vehicles were destroyed by the fire.
However, it was not certain if there were casualties and injured persons as a result of the fire.