BREAKING: Diesel Tanker Explodes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

By Olufemi Makinde
Tanker explodes at Lagos-Ibadan expressway

A diesel laden tanker has exploded near the headquarters of the Mountain of Fire and Prayers Ministry along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The fire incident caused panic among motorists along the ever-busy expressway on Thursday.

Our correspondent gathered that some vehicles which could not escape were trapped in the inferno.

A photograph of the scene also shows that at least two vehicles were destroyed by the fire.

However, it was not certain if there were casualties and injured persons as a result of the fire.

