BREAKING: Dino Tackles INEC Chairman At Abuja Collation Centre Over Ekiti Election Result

The former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has tackled the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the results of Saturday’s presidential election in Ekiti State which the commission declared was won by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

This came after four opposition political parties, including the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleged over-voting in the election.

THE WHISTLER reports that the senator who served as PDP’s agent in the election raised his voice at Professor Mahmood Yakubu, alleging the refusal of the INEC chairman to address complaints of the opposition regarding the Ekiti election.

Dino’s outburst is reminiscent of how on March 31, 2015, Peter Godsday Orubebe, acting as a polling agent for the PDP, made attempts at disrupting the proceedings of the 2015 presidential election at the national collation center in Abuja.

Orubebe alleged that the then INEC Chairman, Attahiru Jega, had taken sides with the then main opposition APC to deny former President Goodluck Jonathan his re-election.