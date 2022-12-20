BREAKING: Doyin Okupe Resigns As DG Obi-Datti Campaign

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following his conviction on money laundering-related charges, Dr. Doyin Okupe has resigned as Director-General of the Peter Obi presidential campaign council.

Advertisement

Okupe tendered his resignation in a letter addressed to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, dated December 20, 2023.

He was sentenced to two years on 26 count bordering on money laundering after years of prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegation that he diverted hundreds of millions of public funds through the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, while serving as Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Reacting to Okupe’s conviction earlier, Obi had said: “I am still studying what is coming out of the court and everything. I believe in the rule of law. It is not going to demoralise me.

“In my life, I have never stayed where they dropped me, otherwise, I would have been where they dropped me before. This election, if they like, let them do anything about people who are around me. I will get there,” Obi added

More details to follow…