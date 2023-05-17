BREAKING: Drama As Presidential Tribunal Rejects Labour Party Representatives In Peter Obi’s Case Against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petitions Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, rejected the names mentioned before it as representatives of the Labour party.

THE WHISTLER reports that based on common court tradition, when judges enter the court room, parties are to announce their appearance while the lawyers in the case will do the same.

At the proceedings on Wednesday, the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, stood up to announce his appearance as the first petitioner.

After him, the Labour Party national women leader, Mrs Dudu Manuga, announced appearance as the second party representing LP.

But while Obi and Manuga were speaking, Labour party factional chairman, Lamidi Apapa stood up to identify himself.

Without a microphone given to him, he announced that he was the chairman of the LP.

Lamidi interrupted Manuga, insisting he is the party representing LP.

But the five-man panel of the court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani was visibly not happy with the development.

“We are not writing anybody’s name representing the Labour party,” the judge said while noting Obi’s appearance as the first petitioner.

The LP national chairman, Julius Abure was in court but did not announce appearance.

THE WHISTLER further reports that LP was launched into crisis when two separate courts in Abuja and Edo gave different orders on recognising different leadership of the political party.