BREAKING: DSS Confirms THE WHISTLER Report, Says Suspended CBN Governor In Its Custody

The Department of State Service (DSS) has confirmed an earlier report by THE WHISTLER that the suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is in its custody.
The agency disclosed this in a series of tweets on Saturday, shortly after it denied Emefiele was in its custody.
“Emefiele, now in DSS Custody. The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.
“The public, particularly the Media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this”, the tweet read.
Details later…