Manchester United Executive Vice- Chairman, Ed Woodward, has quit his role amidst the Super League controversy.

This news comes after he stepped down from his UEFA role.

Woodward’s resignation was triggered by the decision of big clubs who have begun to drop out of the European Super League.

Although the ex- United EVC was not given a role in the breakaway league, he had played a huge role until its announcement on Sunday.

Woodward was named executive vice-chairman in 2012.

Details later…