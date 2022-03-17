BREAKING: EFCC Arrests Obiano Hours After Handover As Anambra Governor

By Tayo Olu
Anambra-State-Governor-Willie-Obiano-visits-President-Muhammadu-Buhari-at-the-State-House
Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, visits President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House.

The immediate past Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Obiano’s arrest came hours after handing over power to Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the new Anambra governor.

The outgone Anambra governor had been placed on the watchlist of the anti-graft agency over allegations of corruption.

Obiano was reportedly arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport while supposedly trying to flee from the country.

More details to come…

