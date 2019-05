The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arrested the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, his wife, Nkechi Okorocha, Gerald Okorocha and Okey Okorocha.

The EFCC which stormed Ogboko also saw the commission sealing the ex-governor’s Eastern Palm University, Ogboko.

This is a developing story…