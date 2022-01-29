BREAKING: EFCC Detains Voice Of Nigeria DG Osita Okechukwu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly detained the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, over alleged fraud.

The EFCC detained Okechukwu on Saturday after honouring an invitation to appear at its headquarters in Abuja, reports The Punch.

The anti-graft agency is said to be investigating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) member for allegedly misappropriating N1.3billion through his office.

More details to come…