BREAKING: EFCC Detains Voice Of Nigeria DG Osita Okechukwu

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
Osita-Okechukwu
Osita Okechukwu, VON DG

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly detained the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, over alleged fraud.

The EFCC detained Okechukwu on Saturday after honouring an invitation to appear at its headquarters in Abuja, reports The Punch.

RELATED
Software

Five Most Expensive NFTs Sold In 2021 For $212 Million [PHOTOS]

The anti-graft agency is said to be investigating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) member for allegedly misappropriating N1.3billion through his office.

More details to come…

You might also like

FCT Election: What I Will Do To 1,285 Commercial Sex Workers If Elected AMAC…

Ikpeazu Flags Off Distribution Of Medical Equipment To Healthcare Facilities

Abandoned and Isolated, Atiku To Give Up Presidential Bid For Southern Candidate

Tinubu Returns To London For ‘Medical Checkup’

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.