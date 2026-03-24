BREAKING: EFCC Moves To Take Over Malami’s Abuja House

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Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday moved to take over the Maitama residence of former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, in Abuja.

EFCC operatives, reportedly led by Folarin Dare, arrived in about five buses and, dressed in their red and black jackets, heavily armed, barricaded the road leading to Malami’s residence.

Efforts to access the property, located at No. 2 Koranakh Close, off Amazon Street in Maitama, Abuja, were unsuccessful as the operatives sealed off the area

EFCC operatives at the Abubakar Malami, Maitama residence. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Zakariyau.

The development is believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation into alleged financial improprieties.