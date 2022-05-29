BREAKING: EFCC Picks Up Ex-Gov Yari Over N80bn AGF ‘Loot’

Former Zamfara State Governor, Abdelaziz Yari, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Yari, according to a report, was picked up in connection with the N80 billion allegedly stolen from the Federal Government coffers by the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

The former governor was one of the aspirants vying for the chairmanship position of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yari’s name came up in the ongoing investigation of Idris over the alleged fraud, reports Premium Times.