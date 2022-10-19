BREAKING: Ekiti House Of Assembly Speaker Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Nigeria Politics
By Olufemi Makinde

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, is dead.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the Speaker, who hailed from Ikere-Ekiti died on Wednesday evening at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.

It was gathered that the Speaker, aged 66, suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital where he gave up the ghost.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor of Ekiti State, Yinka Oyebode, confirmed the death of the Speaker in a statement.

Oyebode, who is the new CPS to Governor Biodun Oyebanji, said in the statement that Afuye was being treated for cardiac arrest when he died.

Afuye was elected the Speaker of the sixth Assembly on June 6, 2019.

The late Afuye was a former Commissioner, Ekiti State Ministry of Information and two-time member of the State Assembly.

