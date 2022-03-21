BREAKING: El-Rufai Declares Curfew As ‘Fulani Militia’ Kills 15, Raze Houses In Southern Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has declared curfew in two Local Government Areas of Kaduna State following the alleged killing of 15 people and razing of many houses by suspected Fulani militia.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the governor declared the curfew in Jema’a and Kaura LGAs.

Aruwan said the declaration followed advice from security agencies.

“This is to assist the security agencies to stabilize the situation in the areas, save lives and property and enable the restoration of law and order.

“…the security agencies have full authorization to enforce the curfew. Government appeals to all residents of Jema’a and Kaura local government areas to cooperate with the security agencies in the urgent task of restoring peace and upholding law and order.

“Government condemns the violence and all acts of lawlessness that have occurred in the area. Further updates will be issued as necessary,” said Aruwan.

The militia reportedly killed at least 15 residents of Agban Kagoro, Kaura LGA, on Sunday night.