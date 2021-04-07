BREAKING: EU Agency Confirms Blood Clot As Side Effect Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), on Wednesday, confirmed that part of the side effects of AstraZeneca Vaccine are “very rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelets.”

In a press release published on its official website, the EU agency stated that it would now capture blood clots as part of the side effects of the vaccine, for the sake of public knowledge.

“EMA’s safety committee (PRAC) has concluded today that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects of Vaxzevria (formerly COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca),” it stated.

Recall that some countries had to suspend use of the vaccine after reports of blood clot in patients and death of one patient from Austria.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) advised that the cases were rare and do not outweigh the benefits of the vaccine.

WHO, like the EMA, also promised to review the vaccine and provide further updates on it.

On Wednesday, the EMA advised people intending to take the AstraZeneca Vaccine to be wary of such sides effect and be ready to seek medical attention if they experience such.

“In reaching its conclusion, the committee took into consideration all currently available evidence, including the advice from an ad hoc expert group.

“EMA is reminding healthcare professionals and people receiving the vaccine to remain aware of the possibility of very rare cases of blood clots combined with low levels of blood platelets occurring within 2 weeks of vaccination. So far, most of the cases reported have occurred in women under 60 years of age within 2 weeks of vaccination. Based on the currently available evidence, specific risk factors have not been confirmed.

“People who have received the vaccine should seek medical assistance immediately if they develop symptoms of this combination of blood clots and low blood platelets (see below),” it stated.