BREAKING: Ex-Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General’s Brother Nwodo Dies In London

Barrister Joe Nwodo, a former gubernatorial candidate in Enugu State is dead. Nwodo died in London after a long battle with an undisclosed ailment, according to our reporter. He was also a presidential candidate on the platform of the National Republican Convention, NRC.

The late Nwodo was a brother of the 9th President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo.

He was among the governorship candidates disqualified by the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida as a result of the fierce contest between him and his gubernatorial rival. Following his disqualification, his younger brother, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, replaced him and was subsequently elected Governor of Enugu State in 1993.

His other brother is Nnia Nwodo, former minister of aviation under President Shehu

Shagari, and minister of information under President Abdusalami Abubakar. Nwodo also served as the ninth president

Details shortly …