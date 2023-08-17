BREAKING: FG Approves N185 Billion Palliative For 36 States, FCT

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

To further cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal on citizens, the Federal Government has reportedly approved N185 billion to be disbursed to 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Each state and the FCT will receive N5 billion to address impact of subsidy removal on citizens.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State disclosed this at the end of a National Economic Council (NEC) meeting presided over by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Thursday in Abuja.

More details to follow.