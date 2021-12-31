BREAKING: FG Extends NIN-SIM Linkage To 2022, Warns Of Consequences If Deadline Expires

The Federal Government has extended the deadline for linkage of National Identification Numbers (NIN) to SIM cards, warning that citizens and legal residents of Nigeria may not be able to access some services without the NIN-SIM verification.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim, through a joint statement issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), announced that the deadline had been extended to March 31, 2022.

“As of 30th December 2021, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued over seventy-one million (71m) NINs with over fourteen thousand (14,000) enrolment centres set up across the country.

“…The unprecedented growth in the National Identity Database to over 71 million unique NINs in such a short period, with about 3 to 4 SIMs linked to a NIN, reflects the concerted effort of the Federal Government, the Nigerian populace and legal residents and this is truly commendable,” read the statement signed by Ike Adinde, NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, and Kayode Adegoke, NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications.

Pantami said the government’s decision to extend the deadline followed “request by stakeholders, including citizens, legal residents and Nigerians in the diaspora,” adding that the “extension would enable the Federal Government to consolidate the gains of the process and accelerate the enrolment of Nigerians in key areas like the remote areas, diaspora, schools, hospitals, worship centres, and the registration of legal residents.”

The minister further urged citizens and legal residents of the country to “enrol for their NINs and link with their SIMs during this period of extension as more services will be requiring the NIN for identification.”