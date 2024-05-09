BREAKING: FG Recaptures Inmates Who Fled Suleja Custodial Centre

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has recaptured several inmates who escaped from the Suleja Custodial Centre last month after the collapse of its perimeter fence during a heavy downpour.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, during his inspection of ongoing security projects at the Medium Security Custodial facility in Kuje, Abuja, on Thursday.

THE WHISTLER reported that over 115 inmates escaped from the Suleja Custodial Centre after the collapse of the perimeter fence.

The minister assured that steps are being taken to strengthen infrastructure and enhance security protocols at all correctional facilities in the country to prevent unauthorized breaches.

Details to follow…