BREAKING: FG Refutes Claim Of Considering Foreign Military Base In Nigeria

The federal government has refuted claims that it is considering siting a foreign military base in the country.

The federal government revealed this in a statement, signed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Monday.

The development followed a purported plan by the America and the French governments to lobby the Nigerian Government to agree to sign new defence pacts that would enable them to redeploy their troops expelled from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

According to reports, there are indications that the Nigerian Government may be favourably disposed of the proposed defence part.

But the federal government reacted, saying that it was aware of the “false alarm”, urging the general public to disregard this falsehood.

The statement read partly: “The Federal Government is not in any such discussion with any foreign country.

“We have neither received nor are we considering any proposals from any country on the establishment of any foreign military bases in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian government already enjoys foreign cooperation in tackling ongoing security challenges, and the President remains committed to deepening these partnerships, with the goal of achieving the national security objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”