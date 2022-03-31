Breaking: FG Says It’s Impossible To Revive Ajaokuta Steel Company

The Federal Government on Thursday made a U-turn on an earlier promise that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would complete the Ajaokuta steel plant before leaving office in 2023.

Speaking after a meeting with the president at the presidential villa, Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, told state house correspondents that various steps were taken to ensure the realisation of the project but circumstances have frustrated it.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have made it impossible for the project to go ahead as planned.

He added that the government had to declared a “force-majeure brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic,” even after concluding arrangements with the Russians to revamp the ailing steel plant.

