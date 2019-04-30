Advertisement

The Nigerian government has secured the release of Zainab Aliyu who is currently in custody of the Saudi Arabian authorities over charges bordering on drug trafficking.

This comes as the innocence of the Aliyu has been established by the government.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aliyu and another Nigerian involved in the case, Ibrahim Abubakar, would be released to the Nigerian Mission in Saudi Arabia by the authorities in the country.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday held discussions on the detention of the Nigerian by the authorities in Saudi Arabia.

Aliyu, a student of Maitama Sule University, Kano, had travelled for Lesser Hajj in December 2018 when the Saudi Arabia authorities allegedly found Tramadol (a banned substance in the country) on her and detained her.

The Senate’s deliberation on Aliyu’s case came day after President Muhammadu Buhari directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, to intervene in the matter.

Citing order 42 and 52, Senator Kabiru Gaya, representing the Kano South constituency of Kano State, called the Senate’s attention to the case of “the innocent girl who travelled to Saudi Arabia and a cabal at the Airport tagged a bag to her that contained Tramadol and Hard drugs.”

Reports suggest that Aliyu had been framed by a drug cartel that specializes in planting drugs in the luggage of travelers at airports.

The girl was said to have travelled alongside her mother, Mrs Maryam Aliyu, and sister Hajara Aliyu, from the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport where the drug cartel allegedly planted the banned substance in a luggage bearing her name.

During the Senate plenary on Tuesday, Senator Gaya said: “Investigation led to the arrest of six with one person at large. These people were charged to court but unfortunately were released by the high court on bail. Information on arrest has been sent to Saudi Arabia.”

President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri Erewa had in a statement on Monday confirmed the arrest of some members of the drug cartel by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, in his contribution to discussion, said: “The time is right to take action. The Ministry of Transport should ensure that only those who are authorized should operate at the Airport. All airlines who are found to have their people involved should be penalized.

“We need the Senate Committee on Aviation, Committee on Judiciary, Committee on Drugs and Illegal Substances and Committee of Foreign Affairs to investigate how these operations are carried out,” said Lawan.

“It is our job as the Senate to bring these people to book and this does not happen again. We need to take action now and ensure Zainab is brought back safe,” the Senate Leader added.

Speaking also, Senator Barau Jibrin, who represents Kano North Senatorial District, urged the upper legislative chamber not to watch the girl suffer for a sin she didn’t commit.

“The father is my friend and he is someone that is known. He knew the allegation was false from the beginning. We should not allow this girl suffer. I am happy the Senate is in support of this Bill,” said Jibrin.

In her contribution, Senator Binta Masi Garba of Adamawa North Senatorial District, said: “If necessary measures are put in place, this would not happen. It is pertinent that the Ministry of Aviation and Ministry of Foreign Affairs work hand in hand to ensure you take only luggage that belong to you.”